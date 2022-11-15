Les Saintes

Terre-de-Haut, Guadeloupe
C_REUSE_Les_20Saintes_RM_BWI-BS173340.jpg

Les Saintes, Terre de Haut, Guadeloupe, Caribbean Sea

McPHOTO/J. Webeler/© McPHOTO/J. Webeler

C_REUSE_Les_20Saintes_RM_BWI-BS173340.jpg

Only 15 kilometers (nine miles) separate Guadeloupe from the Îles des Saintes (or, commonly, Les Saintes), but the two can feel worlds apart. While Guadeloupe is lush and bustling, the small islands in this archipelago are dry and quiet and a certain relaxed joie de vivre is inescapable. In the main town, the village of Terre-de-Haut, meals of grilled fish are paired with cold rosé and views of the pretty harbor. Your activity for the day will likely consist of nothing more strenuous than a walk to the 19th-century Fort Napoléon, on a hill above town, or a stroll to a nearby beach.

By John Newton

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
The World’s Busiest Airports—and What to Do During Your Layover There
Air Travel News
These Are the World’s Busiest Airports—a List That Might Surprise You
Havana Cuba capitol building
Air Travel News
Delta to Resume Cuba Service in 2023
Joshua trees in the snow during sunset
Road Trips
The 6 Best Road Trips to Take This Winter
Canoe Place Exterior
Hotels
Discover Your Perfect Weekend Getaway at This New Hamptons Hotel
SierraGorda-TomasSanHur-Shutterstock.jpg
Travel for Good
A Competition to Protect the Environment—Through Storytelling
via_advisor_heroimage
AFAR Advisor
Surrounded by Splendor: Discover California’s Golden Experiences
Load More