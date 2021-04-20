New York-New York Hotel & Casino
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
+1 702-740-6969
New York New York Hotel and CasinoNew York New York Hotel and Casino, which opened in early January, 1997, is located at the popular intersection of Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd.
It has a large casino with all of the typical offerings along with many restaurants, bars, stores, and a hotel with over 2,000 rooms.
New York New York features shows by the Blue Man Group and Cirque de Soliel (Zumanity). It also has a family friendly area (Coney Island Emporium) which features a large arcade and fun center. They also have
Wrapped around the building is an exciting roller coaster. The Roller Coaster takes you up over 200 feet, drops 144 feet, and travels at up to 67 miles per hour. It is well known for its "heartline" twist which put negative G forces on the rider.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Riding the Rails at New York-New York
The mega-resorts on the Strip often cause people to tilt their heads in wonder and amazement, but the roller coaster that winds around New York-New York is perhaps one of the strangest additions in this famous four-mile stretch.
The roller coaster at New York-New York is not just for show; this is a legitimate thrill ride. It was the world's first roller coaster to have a 180-degree heartline twist and dive maneuver.
Some people prefer to ride during the day so they can see what is coming; others prefer to strap in at night so they can enjoy the bright city lights.
over 5 years ago
Ride The Big Apple Coaster
After some gambling at the New York New York Casino, we braved a ride on the Big Apple Coaster.
It was the worst rollercoaster because the cart felt old and rackety; and because it turned upside down; and because it went too fast but also too slow; and because I feared for all four of our lives the entire time. But it was also THE BEST rollercoaster I've ever been on for those very same reasons. Isn’t screaming for our mommies while puddles of nervous sweat form on our seat what we all want from rollercoasters?
