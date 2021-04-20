New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Ride The Big Apple Coaster

After some gambling at the New York New York Casino, we braved a ride on the Big Apple Coaster.



It was the worst rollercoaster because the cart felt old and rackety; and because it turned upside down; and because it went too fast but also too slow; and because I feared for all four of our lives the entire time. But it was also THE BEST rollercoaster I've ever been on for those very same reasons. Isn’t screaming for our mommies while puddles of nervous sweat form on our seat what we all want from rollercoasters?

