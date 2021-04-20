Where are you going?
Neon Muzeum

Soho Factory, Mińska 25, Praga District, 03-808 Warsaw, Poland
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 5pm
Sat 12pm - 6pm

This small art space was one of the highlights from my Warsaw trip. Unique and off the tourist track.
By Hati Le

Karen Gardiner
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

All the Bright Lights

The Neon Muzeum, in the Soho Factory cultural space, is a chance for outsiders to have a sneak peek behind the Iron Curtain. The museum preserves and displays the vibrant neon signs that brightened up the otherwise drab Cold War–era streets of Poland.

