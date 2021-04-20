Neon Muzeum
Soho Factory, Mińska 25, Praga District, 03-808 Warsaw, Poland
| +48 665 711 635
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 5pm
Sat 12pm - 6pm
Neon MuseumThis small art space was one of the highlights from my Warsaw trip. Unique and off the tourist track.
All the Bright Lights
The Neon Muzeum, in the Soho Factory cultural space, is a chance for outsiders to have a sneak peek behind the Iron Curtain. The museum preserves and displays the vibrant neon signs that brightened up the otherwise drab Cold War–era streets of Poland.