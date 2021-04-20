Museo del Tequila and Mezcal (MUTEM)
Plaza Garibaldi s/n, Cuauhtémoc, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5526 6540
Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 12am
A Tribute to TequilaA museum about tequila and mezcal, complete with its own bar? Yes, por favor! And it's in the perfect location, too, on Plaza Garibaldi, where mariachi groups sing and hustle for work on a city square that's ringed with cantinas. The other thing to love about this museum is its schedule; it tends to stay open later than most of the city's museums, making it the perfect last stop after a long day of museum-hopping.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Museum of Tequila and Mezcal: New attraction at Garibaldi Plaza, D.F.
Come for the mariachis, stay for the tequila. Plaza Garibaldi has long been famous for its roaming musicians for hire and cantina scene, and now sports a new and worthy feature: El Museo del Tequila y el Mezcal, a.k.a. MUTEM. The Museum of Tequila and Mezcal in Plaza Garibaldi. The museum, which opened in December, 2010, has plenty of agave-descended beverages to sample and a rooftop restaurant. Yes, those are crushed maguey worms in the salt