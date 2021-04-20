Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo del Tequila and Mezcal (MUTEM)

Plaza Garibaldi s/n, Cuauhtémoc, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5526 6540
A Tribute to Tequila Mexico City Mexico
Museum of Tequila and Mezcal: New attraction at Garibaldi Plaza, D.F. Mexico City Mexico
A Tribute to Tequila Mexico City Mexico
Museum of Tequila and Mezcal: New attraction at Garibaldi Plaza, D.F. Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 12am

A Tribute to Tequila

A museum about tequila and mezcal, complete with its own bar? Yes, por favor! And it's in the perfect location, too, on Plaza Garibaldi, where mariachi groups sing and hustle for work on a city square that's ringed with cantinas. The other thing to love about this museum is its schedule; it tends to stay open later than most of the city's museums, making it the perfect last stop after a long day of museum-hopping.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Joshua Berman
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Museum of Tequila and Mezcal: New attraction at Garibaldi Plaza, D.F.

Come for the mariachis, stay for the tequila. Plaza Garibaldi has long been famous for its roaming musicians for hire and cantina scene, and now sports a new and worthy feature: El Museo del Tequila y el Mezcal, a.k.a. MUTEM. The Museum of Tequila and Mezcal in Plaza Garibaldi. The museum, which opened in December, 2010, has plenty of agave-descended beverages to sample and a rooftop restaurant. Yes, those are crushed maguey worms in the salt
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points