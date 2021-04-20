Museo del Tequila and Mezcal (MUTEM) Plaza Garibaldi s/n, Cuauhtémoc, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

More info Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm Thur - Sat 11am - 12am

A Tribute to Tequila A museum about tequila and mezcal, complete with its own bar? Yes, por favor! And it's in the perfect location, too, on Plaza Garibaldi, where mariachi groups sing and hustle for work on a city square that's ringed with cantinas. The other thing to love about this museum is its schedule; it tends to stay open later than most of the city's museums, making it the perfect last stop after a long day of museum-hopping.