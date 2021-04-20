Museum of Military History
Arsenal 1, 1030 Wien, Austria
+43 1 795610
Photo courtesy of Flickr / _dChris
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Museum of Military HistoryHistory buffs definitely won't want to miss out on the Museum of Military History, or Heeresgeschichtliches Museum. Focusing on Austria's military history from the 16th century up to 1945, exhibition halls are broken down into the Thirty Years' War and the Ottoman Turks, the Napoleonic Wars, World War I, and World War II.
Perhaps most notable is the display covering the Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, which includes his uniform, the car in which he and his wife were riding, and the pistol used by Serbian Gavrilo Princip.