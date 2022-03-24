Every person who visits Houston should go to the world-class Museum of Fine Arts, which offers 63,000 works of art spanning entire centuries and continents. From Native American art to impressionism, photography to fashion, there’s sure to be something to inspire, entertain, and educate. Among the artists featured here: Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock, and Mark Rothko. Don’t miss the stunning Rothko Chapel, either, another of Houston’s beloved gems. Plan to spend a full day—this place is massive. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Houston's Museum that Really Has it All
An encyclopedic museum, one of the largest in the U.S., with highlights that include a stunning Mies van der Rohe addition (and the only museum he ever designed in the U.S.) and James Turrell’s trippy underground tunnel, The Light Inside. (713) 639-7300
Free on Thursdays
There are numerous rotating exhibitions and installations on view every day inside this exceptionally designed building. Art from a wide range of places and time periods fills the galleries, so plan to be here for a while. There are dining facilities onsite, as well as interactive programs for all ages. Thursdays are free all day, and feature a happy hour with drinks, DJs, and food trucks.
City of Art
The sixth largest museum in the U.S. and one of the oldest art museums in Texas (it was founded in 1917), the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is a veritable city of art, comprising 63,000 artworks over 300,000 square feet of exhibition space. The collection has a particularly strong Impressionist and Post-Impressionist focus, but is hugely diverse, with areas of strength that include Asian and Islamic, African-American, and, yes, Texan. Two collections are of special note: the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden was designed by Isamu Noguchi, opened in 1986, and contains outdoor works by Louise Bourgeois, Dan Graham, Henri Matisse, Auguste Rodin, and David Smith; and the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens (seen here), set in the former home of Houston heiress Ima Hogg, comprises the entire history of American interior design, from the colonial era to today.