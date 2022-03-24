The sixth largest museum in the U.S. and one of the oldest art museums in Texas (it was founded in 1917), the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is a veritable city of art, comprising 63,000 artworks over 300,000 square feet of exhibition space. The collection has a particularly strong Impressionist and Post-Impressionist focus, but is hugely diverse, with areas of strength that include Asian and Islamic, African-American, and, yes, Texan. Two collections are of special note: the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden was designed by Isamu Noguchi, opened in 1986, and contains outdoor works by Louise Bourgeois, Dan Graham, Henri Matisse, Auguste Rodin, and David Smith; and the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens (seen here), set in the former home of Houston heiress Ima Hogg, comprises the entire history of American interior design, from the colonial era to today.