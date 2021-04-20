Museum Le Mayeur
Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja, Denpasar Sel., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
+62 361 286201
Sat - Thur 8am - 3:30pm
Fri 8:30am - 12:30pm
A Love Story in PaintingsPainter Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur arrived in Bali in 1932 planning to stay 8 months and ended up living his whole life on the island. He began painting 15-year-old dancer Ni Pollok shortly after her arrival and fell deeply in love with her; the couple married in 1935 and stayed together until his death in 1958. Ni Pollok gave the house in Sanur where she and Le Mayeur had lived to the Indonesian government to be made into a museum. She also lived there until her death in 1985.
The museum is now a little shabby, but lovely and has about 80 drawings and paintings by Le Mayeur. Definitely worth a visit to have a peek into Bali's history.