Museum Le Mayeur

Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja, Denpasar Sel., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
+62 361 286201
A Love Story in Paintings Denpasar Indonesia

Sat - Thur 8am - 3:30pm
Fri 8:30am - 12:30pm

A Love Story in Paintings

Painter Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur arrived in Bali in 1932 planning to stay 8 months and ended up living his whole life on the island. He began painting 15-year-old dancer Ni Pollok shortly after her arrival and fell deeply in love with her; the couple married in 1935 and stayed together until his death in 1958. Ni Pollok gave the house in Sanur where she and Le Mayeur had lived to the Indonesian government to be made into a museum. She also lived there until her death in 1985.

The museum is now a little shabby, but lovely and has about 80 drawings and paintings by Le Mayeur. Definitely worth a visit to have a peek into Bali's history.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
