Muir Fine Art Gallery Houston, TX 77024, USA

Be Inspired by Modern Art at the Muir Gallery Fans of 20th-century fine art will love this small gallery on a quiet street away from the Interstate. Scottish expat gallery owner Muir focuses mainly on artists with a “feel good factor,” so if you’re feeling down, stop by and brighten your day with the Muir’s carefully curated pieces. Who knows—you could come home with something wonderful for your wall.