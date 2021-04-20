Where are you going?
Monument to the Revolution

Plaza de la República S/N, Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc, 06030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5592 2038
Art Deco and Mexican Surrealism Pay Tribute to Revolutionary History Mexico City Mexico

Mexico City has an abundance of impressive monuments and memorials, but this one is among the most memorable, given its scale and style, which fuses Art Deco and Mexican Surrealism elements. In recent years, the area around the monument, including the plaza on which the monument sits, has been revitalized, attracting teens, families, couples, and tourists who simply enjoy hanging out around the base of this tribute to the Mexican Revolution.

But there's more to the monument than sitting in its shadow. Inside–yes, there's an interior–the monument holds a museum. A café and gift shop are also tucked into the monument, and you can ascend to the mirador for an aerial view of the plaza and the neighborhood. If you're interested in revolutionary history, some of the heroes of the fight for independence, including Pancho Villa, are buried in a mausoleum here, too.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
