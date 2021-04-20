Millie's Diner
2603 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223, USA
| +1 804-643-5512
Sat, Sun 9am - 3pm
Sun 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 2:30pm
Tue - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Best breakfast in RichmondMillie's Diner has become somewhat of a Richmond institution. This small diner in what used to be a bad part of town, draws epic crowds on the weekend who come for their famous Mess-dishes. When you put your name on the list (because you will wait!), grab a cup of coffee or mimosa from the bar and pull up a seat outside. Might as well bring the Sunday newspaper with you to help kill time.
Once you're seated, there are no menus - look to the chalk board at the end of the room to see the daily offerings. The Devil's Mess (pictured above) is what they're famous for and it doesn't disappoint. A mess of eggs, spicy sausage, onions, green peppers, garlic,
tomatoes, mild curry, melted white cheddar and avocado is addictvely good. The Castro's Mess (basically the a Cuban sandwich in an egg dish) is also good. They come with a side of toast and pair well with a cup of their strong coffee.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Millie's is worth waiting around for.