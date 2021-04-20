Berkeley Hotel 1200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA

An Elegant Boutique Hotel in Richmond, Virginia The Shockoe Slip in Richmond, Virginia has many quaint shops, good restaurants, and several upscale hotels.



One of those hotels is the Berkeley Hotel. This boutique hotel is beautifully furnished. The rooms and bathrooms are richly decorated. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are offered in the hotel restaurant.



Access to the Jamestown Center fitness club is included for guests.



The attentive staff will be happy to assist you in any way they can.



Nearby you will find the Richmond City Hall, the Virginia State Capital, the James River, and many other historic sites.



A stroll down Cary Street is fun whether you are going to a restaurant or shopping or sightseeing.



I have stayed at the Berkeley several times and have never been anything but pleased with the service and the hotel.