Agecroft Hall

4305 Sulgrave Road
| +1 804-353-4241
Richmond Virginia United States

Sun 12:30pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm

Agecroft was an English estate that existed in the time of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth. In the 20s, the estate was in trouble and the entire house was moved brick by brick to Richmond.

The tour of the house is really interesting, and the traditional English gardens are a delight to wander through. During the summer months, the outdoor courtyard is turned into a stage, and Richmond Shakespeare holds their summer festival here.

I like to come to the shows early and picnic on the lawn. The company's troupe of young actors warms up the crowd with Shakespeare monologues and songs. Local and English plants and herbs are for sale in the gift shop, along with the usual trinkets. It's a perfect summer night experience.
By Kerry McGee , AFAR Local Expert

