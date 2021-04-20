Where are you going?
Clementine/Ashby

3118 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221, USA
Website
| +1 804-358-2357
Consignment Heaven Times Two Richmond Virginia United States

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 7pm

Consignment Heaven Times Two

Carytown, Richmond's hip center for local shopping, eating, and drinking now has not one, but two consignment clothing stores that are well worth the visit and the price.

Clementine, a Carytown fixture since 2003, has long been the place to go for lightly worn designer labels and locally made jewelry and accessories. But now they've expanded down the street with a second store called Ashby - the same concept, but featuring even more affordable options.

Now that Carytown has provided multiple eclectic, trendy and local fashion Meccas, I promise you'll think twice about making the drive to the 'burbs to visit the mall.
By Kerry McGee , AFAR Local Expert

