Belle Isle, Richmond, VA, USA
Over the years, Belle Island has been a hydroelectric plant, a 19th-century iron works, and a Confederate prison during the Civil War. Today it's a park with running and biking trails, access to the James River, and plenty of scenic remnants of its varied historical uses.

Enjoy a quiet wander through the woods with a friend, lay out on the river rocks during summer afternoons, or check out any of the outdoor lifestyle sporting festivals that take place here.
By Kerry McGee , AFAR Local Expert

