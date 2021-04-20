Belle Isle Belle Isle, Richmond, VA, USA

Belle Isle Over the years, Belle Island has been a hydroelectric plant, a 19th-century iron works, and a Confederate prison during the Civil War. Today it's a park with running and biking trails, access to the James River, and plenty of scenic remnants of its varied historical uses.



Enjoy a quiet wander through the woods with a friend, lay out on the river rocks during summer afternoons, or check out any of the outdoor lifestyle sporting festivals that take place here.