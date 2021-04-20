Mercado Central

Tasting Zapote Candy with Its Makers

In the market of Guatemala City, vendors Adalea and Lucrecia concoct a delicacy called "dulce de zapote" (zapote candy). As my aunt and I admired their stand, the lovely ladies offered us a bite and showed us the fruit it came from. Zapote, a fruit native to Central and South America, is soft and contains a hint of vanilla. The candy consists of slightly ripened zapote, sugar, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, lemon zest, and water. Its texture is reminiscent of cheescake and its color is that of red velvet with a layer of white on top.