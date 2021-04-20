Where are you going?
Mercado Central

Mercado Central, Chimaltenango 04001, Guatemala
Cheeses of Guatemala

Mario Rene sells fresh jalapa cheese and quesadillas in In the Mercado Central of Guatemala City. Unlike the typical quesadillas you'd find in America, these are created using cornbread and Zacapa's regional cheese. An unexpected find, this shop and its regional products are worth seeking out at the market.
By Dwiveck Custodio

Dwiveck Custodio
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Tasting Zapote Candy with Its Makers

In the market of Guatemala City, vendors Adalea and Lucrecia concoct a delicacy called "dulce de zapote" (zapote candy). As my aunt and I admired their stand, the lovely ladies offered us a bite and showed us the fruit it came from. Zapote, a fruit native to Central and South America, is soft and contains a hint of vanilla. The candy consists of slightly ripened zapote, sugar, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, lemon zest, and water. Its texture is reminiscent of cheescake and its color is that of red velvet with a layer of white on top.

