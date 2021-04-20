M.E. Swing Coffee Co.
1626, 501 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
| +1 703-370-5050
Sat, Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Caffeinate at Swing's CoffeeSwing's is a craft coffee bar and roaster located in a reclaimed industrial space in the quaint neighborhood of Del Ray. The open, communal space is a great place to head in the morning or early afternoon to meet a friend or to do some reading to the sounds of classic soul music being played on the turntable.
Swing's serves a serious cup of coffee—beans are of the highest quality, roasted on the premises, and ethically sourced. The menu includes espresso and coffee drinks served using pour-over, AeroPress, and cold-brew methods. Caffeine lovers can stop by on Friday mornings at 10:00 for a weekly tasting in the Cupping Lab; private tours of the facility can be arranged by calling in advance.