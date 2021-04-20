Old Town's Social Spot: Hotel Monaco

Hotel Monaco's sumptuous lobby greets guests with peacock blue walls, crimson accents and cozy seating nooks. This room serves as the backdrop for the many complimentary wine receptions hosted by the hotel from 5 - 6 pm. Guests are encouraged to mingle while sampling socially-responsible red and white wines.



Those traveling as a family can meet in the lobby at 4 pm for Kids' Hour – complete with games, juice, snacks and wine for adults.



The hotel's popular Yappy Hours are hosted around the lobby corner at Jackson 20 tavern on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April to October. Guests and locals enjoy drinks on the patio with their canine companions. Free doggie treats and water are provided for pets.



TIP: Joining the Kimpton's free InTouch loyalty program will get you complementary wi-fi access and $10 in credit to raid the mini bar.



GET THERE: 12 blocks from King Street metro (blue & yellow lines), free King Street trolley between station and hotel, a courtesy hotel shuttle service to Reagan National Airport