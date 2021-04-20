The Dairy Godmother
2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
| +1 703-683-7767
Sun, Mon 12pm - 9pm
Wed - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Midwestern-Style Frozen Custard in VirginiaWashingtonians flock to the Dairy Godmother for a taste of Wisconsin. Visitors, who include President Obama, come to this neighborhood hangout to indulge in homemade frozen custard and other nostalgia-inducing treats. Chocolate and vanilla cones are always available, as well as a third "Flavor of the Day" that can be found listed on the shop's chalkboard menu or website. Seasonal hits include Mexican chocolate, buttered pecan, pumpkin, and lemon meringue pie.
The Dairy Godmother also offers an assortment of fruity sorbets, ice pops, freshly baked cobblers, thick shakes, hand-crafted marshmallows, and fancy cookies—there are even puppy pops for canine companions. Don't let the long lines scare you, the staff are friendly, quick, and efficient. Even among the busy crowds, they are happy to let customers sample flavors or combine them in a cone or sundae.