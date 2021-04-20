Where are you going?
Cheesetique Specialty Cheese

2411 Mt Vernon Ave
Website
| +1 703-706-5300
More info

Sun - Fri 10am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm

Located a short drive from Old Town in the lively Del Ray neighborhood Cheesetique is a temple to all things cheese.. Not to miss is their gooey, melty mac ‘n’ cheese; ranked as one of the best in the country by none other than Food & Wine magazine. Cheesetique carries an assortment of select cheeses from around the world as well as a variety of gourmet sundries. Don’t know a chevre from a camembert? Let the knowledgeable cheese mongers steer you in the right direction or stop by during one of their classes to improve your cheese IQ.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

Madison Riehle
almost 7 years ago

