Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-746-4570
More info
Fri - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 9pm
Bombs Replaced by ArtAs you walk along the waterfront, it will immediately catch your eye—a large, Art Deco building with an unusual name: the Torpedo Factory. Once actually home to a factory that produced torpedoes for WWII, it has since been taken over by painters, sculptors and photographers. Full of 165 artists, with 82 working studios, every visit to the Torpedo Factory is different, as artists work and sell their wares right there. Take your time wandering around and enjoy clay spinning on potters’ wheels, brushes flying across canvas and photographers matting their latest creation.
If you’re set on visiting the Torpedo Factory, make sure and check the hours, as they always seem to be changing. In addition, the building sometimes closes early, especially on weekends, for private events.