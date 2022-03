Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station

The twin volcanic peaks of Maunakea and Maunaloa, which dominate the inland landscape on Hawaii, the Big Island, are both visually and statistically imposing. Still-active Maunaloa, which rises almost 2.5 miles from its base, is both the largest volcano and the second-tallest mountain on earth. Maunakea, though dormant, rises some 33,000 feet when measured from its oceanic base —more than twice the base-to-summit height of Everest. In wintertime both peaks are often dusted with snow; they’re also a mecca for astronomers and stargazers. On Maunakea, visitors can take guided summit and sky-watching tours, held nightly at the Onizuka Center for International Astronomy Visitor Information Station. To learn more about the natural wonders on Hawaii, the Big Island, visit gohawaii.com/hawaii-island