Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

92-1001 Olani Street
http://www.fourseasons.com/oahu/dining/restaurants/waterman_bar_and_grill/
Oahu-arugula-fries-Castleman-650px.jpg
Oahu-arugula-fries-Castleman-650px.jpg

This surf-style restaurant elevates Hawaii‘s food truck fare at the new Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko Olina. Expect ahi poké, wild boar hot dogs and the coolest French fry innovation out there: a heaping platter of slender spuds topped with parmesan, cherry tomatoes and wilted arugula for that “it’s healthy, really” feeling! Wash it all down with kombucha on draft – with flavors like lychee or lilikoi (passionfruit) – or cocktails such as the Castaway, featuring melon vodka, coconut water and lime juice. Come prepared to lounge outside, as the Waterman wraps around the family pool and also serves its exclusive beach. Open 11am to 6pm.

Mon Aug 08 15:18:49 EDT 2016

Waterman Bar & Grill

