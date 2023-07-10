Feel like you have “done” Waikiki and want to go where the locals spend their down-time on Oahu? It’s no secret, it’s the Turtle Bay Resort on the North Shore. Only an hour‘s drive from the bustle of Honolulu you‘ll begin to relax with every mile that takes you closer to this paradise. The Turtle Bay Resort is a large property encompassing five miles of coastline, twelve miles of oceanfront hiking and biking trails, two golf courses, two lushly landscaped pools, an ocean-side spa, upscale beach cottages, ocean villas and guest rooms and suites offering ocean views. The hotel’s large rooms are influenced by local-style North Shore living and ocean colors creating a relaxing home-base while you explore the beach, play golf or wander around the beautiful natural environment of the North Shore. Kids in tow? No problem. You will love the Turtle Bay Resort’s family-sized main pool with a smaller pool for the toddlers and even a pool with a mini-waterfall and slide. The adults will love the poolside service menu and beverages. Sunset here is spectacular with visitors and locals watching for the green flash and having a cold one at The Point Sunset & Pool Bar as the waves line up off the point and surfers catch their last wave of the day.

Just the two of you? Be sure to book a romantic dinner at Pa’akai (Hawaiian for sea salt) which is the upscale restaurant under the guidance of Chef James Aptakin. Seafood and locally-sourced ingredients are the specialty here served with island-style aloha. It has fabulous island-inspired cuisine famous for their fresh seafood and locally-sourced ingredients.

Tip: Check the website for room specials and “fourth night free” packages. For the best experience opt for the ocean or pool views.