Marukame Udon
2310 Kūhiō Ave #124, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
| +1 808-931-6000
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Udon to My HeartWhen Marukame Udon opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Waikiki it was an instant hit. Years later their delicious udon, tempura, and musubi are still in high demand. As you wait, watch the cooks sheeting and cutting the fresh dough into thick noodles. Then pick from an assortment of unique dishes, including curry udon, niku udon, ontama udon, kamaage udon, and zaru udon. Once you've ordered your udon you get to pick from an array of tempura: Chicken, eggplant, asparagus, mushroom, and shrimp are among the favorites.
There is almost always a line out the door but this casual self-service style restaurant is well worth the wait, and it never takes too long. Bowls start at just a few dollars, and max out around $10 for a large.