Marukame Udon

2310 Kūhiō Ave #124, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Website
| +1 808-931-6000
Udon to My Heart Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Udon to My Heart

When Marukame Udon opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Waikiki it was an instant hit. Years later their delicious udon, tempura, and musubi are still in high demand. As you wait, watch the cooks sheeting and cutting the fresh dough into thick noodles. Then pick from an assortment of unique dishes, including curry udon, niku udon, ontama udon, kamaage udon, and zaru udon. Once you've ordered your udon you get to pick from an array of tempura: Chicken, eggplant, asparagus, mushroom, and shrimp are among the favorites.

There is almost always a line out the door but this casual self-service style restaurant is well worth the wait, and it never takes too long. Bowls start at just a few dollars, and max out around $10 for a large.

By Lindsey E Keeler , AFAR Local Expert

