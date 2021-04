Marietta 13 Stargarder Straße

Retro Bar in Prenzlauer Berg This smoky, retro-style bar in Prenzlauer Berg, on the trendy Stargarder Strasse, is a great place for a leisurely cocktail on weekend nights. Often crowded, it might be best to arrive early if you want a seat. Otherwise you'll end up hanging out on the street outside thanks to the often full bar area inside.



It's also popular on Wednesday evenings, which is the official gay night.