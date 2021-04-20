Manta
51 Álvaro Obregón
Photo courtesy of Manta
MantaManta, tucked into the Cape Hotel, is one of the most recent dining rooms opened by star-chef Enrique Olvera. Here, in a one-of-a-kind setting, Olvera mixes regional ingredients with elements of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to create unparalleled combinations, like the simple Mexican fish taco being elevated by the addition of lobster tempura or a black cod marinated in miso paste. Global visitors are raving. Manta also serves up artisanal cocktails, often based on mezcal, tequila, and sake, as well as regional craft beers you won’t want to miss.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Is This Cabo's Most Game-Changing Restaurant?
Mexico’s acclaimed chef Enrique Olvera serves three, four and five-course tasting menus that fuse Mexican and Japanese izakaya traditions. Dish to try: Grilled tomato, pickled chocolata clam and sea asparagus.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Comfort Seafood with Spectacular Views
Star chef Enrique Olvera conceived of Manta and charged chef de cuisine Alex Branch with day-to-day kitchen operations at this upscale restaurant in The Cape Hotel, which opened in late 2015. "Manta" refers not only to the sea creature, but also to the Spanish word for "blanket," a play on words that reflects Olvera's "comfort seafood" concept. On the menu, look for Mexican, Japanese, and Peruvian influences, epitomized in dishes such as black miso fish tacos with cabbage and flour tortillas. There is a four-course tasting menu, as well as a la carte ordering. Views from the restaurant are spectacular, with the exhibition kitchen looking out onto El Arco, Bahía San Lucas, and the Monuments Beach point break.