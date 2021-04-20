Comfort Seafood with Spectacular Views

Star chef Enrique Olvera conceived of Manta and charged chef de cuisine Alex Branch with day-to-day kitchen operations at this upscale restaurant in The Cape Hotel, which opened in late 2015. "Manta" refers not only to the sea creature, but also to the Spanish word for "blanket," a play on words that reflects Olvera's "comfort seafood" concept. On the menu, look for Mexican, Japanese, and Peruvian influences, epitomized in dishes such as black miso fish tacos with cabbage and flour tortillas. There is a four-course tasting menu, as well as a la carte ordering. Views from the restaurant are spectacular, with the exhibition kitchen looking out onto El Arco, Bahía San Lucas, and the Monuments Beach point break.