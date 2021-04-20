Where are you going?
Marina Puerto Los Cabos

San Jose, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Swim with Dolphins Cabo San Lucas Mexico

Swim with Dolphins

If spotting Cabo's Pacific bottlenose or Pacific white-sided dolphins in the wild has made you keen for a closer encounter with the gentle marine mammals, you can sign up for a dolphin swim experience.

Though you can't splash in the sea with Cabo's wild dolphins, you can choose among several types of dolphin swims, which are facilitated by outfitters who will introduce you to dolphins in specially designed pools.

Dolphin swims vary in exposure and intensity, depending upon your level of comfort with both the animals and swimming. All tours, though, feature one-on-one time with dolphins.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
