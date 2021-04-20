Skydiving in Cabo San Lucas
Playa El Medano, Zona del Arroyo, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 110 8635
Photo courtesy of SkyDive El Sol
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Skydive the SunInstructors certified by the United States Parachute Association perform tandem jumps with brave souls who want to feel as if they're soaring straight down from the sun.
Views are epic on this adventure, as you free fall toward the famous Arch of Cabo San Lucas. Then, you'll parasail over a peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez before you land on soft beach sand and contemplate the latest item you've ticked off your bucket list.