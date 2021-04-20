Where are you going?
Skydiving in Cabo San Lucas

Playa El Medano, Zona del Arroyo, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Skydive the Sun Cabo San Lucas Mexico

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Skydive the Sun

Instructors certified by the United States Parachute Association perform tandem jumps with brave souls who want to feel as if they're soaring straight down from the sun.

Views are epic on this adventure, as you free fall toward the famous Arch of Cabo San Lucas. Then, you'll parasail over a peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez before you land on soft beach sand and contemplate the latest item you've ticked off your bucket list.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
