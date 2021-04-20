Where are you going?
Oceanus Los Cabos

Blvd. Paseo de la Marina S/N Local 1-2, 1-3 Centro, Centro, San Lucas, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 143 1059
Down in the Deep Blue Sea Cabo San Lucas Mexico

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

There are lots of ways to see and experience the sea in Los Cabos: by air while parasailing; by land while riding horseback along the coast; and by boat while fishing. One of the more novel ways to experience the ocean, though, is via mini-sub. Never seen one? Visualize your own taxi-yellow underwater scooter, with a big bubble helmet attached.

Several outfitters in the area, including Cabo Tour Center and Oceanus, have mini-subs and lead guests on underwater excursions. Highlights of the warm-water cruise through the Sea of Cortéz include glimpses of exotic fish, manta rays, and sea turtles. No diving experience is needed.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
