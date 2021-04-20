A Special Place for a Special Occasion

Ask an Istanbulite to recommend a place for a romantic interlude or special occasion and they'll usually say, "Go to Kız Kulesi" (Maiden's Tower or Leandros Tower). It's the iconic medieval tower that rises up from the Bosphorus, just 200 meters from the shores of Üsküdar in Asia.



Historical accounts of the island date back to 341BC, but the most famous story of them all goes back to Byzantine times. A soothsayer predicted that an emperor's daughter would be mortally wounded by a venomous snake. The emperor, defying fate, sent his daughter to a place where snakes don't exist—the tower in the Bosphorus. But fate proved stronger than man, and a snake wriggled its way to the castle in the bottom of a fruit basket. The prophecy proved true.



A more romantic tale involves the mythological Hero, a priestess of Aphrodite, and her lover, Leandros. Each night Leandros would swim to Hero in a tower to enjoy their forbidden love affair—until one stormy night when Leandros lost his way and drowned. Devastated by the death, Hero took her own life.



Fast-forward to today, and the tower is perfect for special occasions and intimate dinners between luckier modern-day romantics. Dine downstairs before canoodling in the Bosporus breeze upstairs.



Ferries from Kabataş and Salacak to the tower are pricy, but consider it an entry fee to a unique historic site. Salacak is a 20-minute walk south of Üsküdar port, following the seaside.