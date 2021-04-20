Magasin Du Nord
Kongens Nytorv 13, 1095 København, Denmark
| +45 33 11 44 33
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Magasin on Kongens NytorvIf you want a one-stop place to shop, Magasin Du Nord is an absolute must and has its flagship store located on Kongens Nytorv immediately opposite the metro.
While not the cheapest in Copenhagen, most of your major Nordic brands are represented in this sprawling department store.
Magasin was founded in 1868 and boasts a massive building overflowing with all things Danish fashion and design.
While the location on Kongens Nytorv is the primary one, you can also find Magasin in Field's shopping center, Lyngby and Rodovre.