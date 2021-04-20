Machu Pichu

Bird's-Eye View of Machu Picchu

For my husband's 40th birthday, I planned a trip for the two of us to the beautiful Peru. I wanted his 40th to be memorable, so I arranged for us to be at Machu Picchu on the day of his birthday. While it rained heavily on our way up to Machu Picchu from nearby Aguas Calientes, the rain moved out just in time for us to climb to the top of Wayna Picchu (also referred to as "Huayna Picchu"), the mountain in the background of Machu Picchu's citadel that rises 360 meters above the ruins, to get a bird's-eye view of the ruins from above. And what a view it was! They only allow 400 people to climb Wayna Picchu each day, so if you think it's something you'd like to do, make sure to make that your first stop so you can get in line early for a permit. My husband and I were towards the front of the line and we hike pretty quickly, so we were able to get up Wayna Picchu before everyone else. For about 15 minutes, we had the mountain summit and the breathtaking view of Machu Picchu below all to ourselves. The pools of water from the morning's rain and the moody cloud cover that lingered after the storm just added to the view and made it more dramatic. Climbing Wayna Picchu was the perfect way to start my husband's 40th birthday celebration. If you find yourself visiting Machu Picchu and would like to experience it in a slightly different way, take the short but strenuous hike to the top of Wayna Picchu. You'll feel like you're on top of the world.