Love on Haight

1400 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-817-1027
Shop for your inner love child San Francisco California United States

More info

Fri - Sun 10:30am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 8pm

Shop for your inner love child

Formerly called 'Jammin' on Haight,' the beloved tie-dye boutique rebranded and reopened in 2017 as Love on Haight in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. It's still a hippie fashion emporium and the place to pick up colorful clothing for men, women, and kids, as well as necessities like jewelry, glitter, sunglasses, hats, books, and all things tie-dye. Love on Haight is one of the few artisan shops on the street, bringing customers psychedelic creations made by locals and friends of the owners. One thing that hasn't change at all: It's still all about love. Check out the "peace, love, and kindness" wall, that lets buyers know that a portion of all sales is donated to a charity devoted to homeless youth, Taking It to the Streets.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

