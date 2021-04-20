Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Springs Resort & Spa

9 Km Oeste y km 4 Norte del centro de la Fortuna, Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, 21007, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 2401 3300
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
The Springs Resort & Spa La Fortuna Costa Rica
Check Availability >

The Springs Resort & Spa

The 165-acre Springs Resort & Spa sits 1,000 feet above the Arenal Valley, higher than any other resort in the area and affording each one of its 47 polished-wood guest rooms commanding views of the Arenal Volcano and surrounding countryside. Impressive as those vistas are, the luxury resort’s biggest draw is its 28 mineral thermal pools, which wind through four lush acres. The setting is undeniably romantic—the resort was featured in an episode of The Bachelor—but families are welcome, with activities for kids of all ages. Club Rio, on the resort’s half-mile of river frontage, offers tubing, kayaking, mountain biking, and horseback riding; there’s also a wildlife preserve for rescued native animals, including monkeys, ocelots, jaguarundis, sloths, and a puma. Five restaurants (and five bars) mean there are plenty of options, from casual poolside dining to tasting-menu elegance.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points