Restaurante Silvestre
Chef Santiago
Fernández Benedetto is a lively personality on San José’s burgeoning gastronomic scene and without a doubt, Restaurante Silvestre is lovingly designed first restaurant. In 2017, he transformed an old manor house in Barrio Amón (a previously elite neighborhood) into a charming kitchen and dining room. These days he’s playing with traditional Costa Rican ingredients to conjure up unique, contemporary dishes. The menu showcases fish, meat, and vegan options, with seasonal specials. A well-stocked cava provides wonderful wine pairings. Whatever you order, leave some space for dessert—we recommend the guava filled chocolate spheres, inspired by actual UNESCO World Heritage indigenous stone spheres.