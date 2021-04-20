Where are you going?
Restaurante Silvestre

Ave. 11 Calle 3A - 955, Barrio Amón, San José Province, San José, 10101, Costa Rica
+506 2221 2465
Sun 12pm - 3:30pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Thur 6pm - 9:45pm
Fri, Sat 6pm - 10pm

Chef Santiago Fernández Benedetto is a lively personality on San José’s burgeoning gastronomic scene and without a doubt, Restaurante Silvestre is lovingly designed first restaurant. In 2017, he transformed an old manor house in Barrio Amón (a previously elite neighborhood) into a charming kitchen and dining room. These days he’s playing with traditional Costa Rican ingredients to conjure up unique, contemporary dishes. The menu showcases fish, meat, and vegan options, with seasonal specials. A well-stocked cava provides wonderful wine pairings. Whatever you order, leave some space for dessert—we recommend the guava filled chocolate spheres, inspired by actual UNESCO World Heritage indigenous stone spheres.
