Hot Springs Cocktail Hour in Arenal, Costa Rica

The rainforest in Arenal, Costa Rica is already a mystical place with a looming Volcano as its backdrop; but when you can swim in a pool fed by the renowned hot springs of the area and can belly-up to its delightful pool bar for a cold Imperial beer, all while in a rainstorm, you know you are in a special place. This is the hot springs pool at The Tabacon Resort - A Leading Hotels of the World property. If you are staying at the hotel your access to this pool and its surrounding hot springs at no additional cost and can walk to it right from your room! Come and go as you please. If you are not staying at the hotel you can still visit for a small fee, but having the hot springs and its attractions at your fingertips throughout your stay in Arenal is the way to go!