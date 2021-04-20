Where are you going?
La Paz Waterfall Gardens

La Paz Waterfall, Alajuela Province, Costa Rica
La Paz Waterfall Gardens is Costa Rica’s most-visited private nature reserve and animal sanctuary. While walking the park’s two miles of perfectly designed trails, you’ll happen on exhibits that showcase jungle cats, butterflies, monkeys, snakes, and frogs. The hummingbird park, home to every color of the diminutive birds, is particularly enchanting. La Paz’s five waterfalls are the main event. Suspended observation bridges were designed to offer breathtaking experiences, and allow you to snap pictures under the waterfalls themselves. Notably, all materials used in building the platforms and trails were carried in by foot to reduce negative environmental impact.
By Travesías

Pure Life and Peace in La Paz

This park gives you the opportunity to hike to see five majestic waterfalls that will soak you and make you feel liberated even if you're the world's greatest worrier. On the way, butterflies might sit on your shoulders, you can feed a toucan, and a tiger may paw at the glass between you in a friendly gesture. A taste of tamales and agua dulce come included in your visit. The peace you feel with nature through the journey gives new meaning to the name of the park. If one day of such delights isn't enough for you, you can stay at the Peace Lodge, where rooms come with jacuzzi tubs and overlook natural wonders such as the Poas Volcano.
La Paz Waterfalls - Costa Rica

Anyone who has the opportunity to visit Costa Rica -- great, do it! We hiked the waterfalls in Alejuela. Once you come back down, then the drive up to Arenal is well worth it. This one of Costa Rica's volcanoes is still active. On the drive up you can stop to go zip-lining, horseback riding, or white-water rafting. Pull over and do it!

