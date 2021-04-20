La Paz Waterfall Gardens

Pure Life and Peace in La Paz

This park gives you the opportunity to hike to see five majestic waterfalls that will soak you and make you feel liberated even if you're the world's greatest worrier. On the way, butterflies might sit on your shoulders, you can feed a toucan, and a tiger may paw at the glass between you in a friendly gesture. A taste of tamales and agua dulce come included in your visit. The peace you feel with nature through the journey gives new meaning to the name of the park. If one day of such delights isn't enough for you, you can stay at the Peace Lodge, where rooms come with jacuzzi tubs and overlook natural wonders such as the Poas Volcano.