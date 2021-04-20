Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kurà Design Villas

Private Rd, Provincia de Puntarenas, Uvita de Osa, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 8521 3407
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Kurà Design Villas Uvita De Osa Costa Rica
Check Availability >

Kurà Design Villas

Tucked away in a small village in southern Costa Rica, Kurà Design Villas is an eight-suite eco-friendly resort where the hummingbirds outnumber the people and a large row of solar panels in the pool area heat shower water and light lamps throughout the resort. In true design hotel style, everything is tastefully done. The eight suites feature minimalist open-floor plans with glass walls, stone showers, and sleek wood platform beds, plus spacious private terraces with oversize hammocks overlooking the land and sea. Though the resort doesn’t cater to the budget crowd, your money goes a long way. A daily shuttle takes guests to and from the beach and off-site tours arranged through the hotel’s concierge; breakfast is complimentary; and when the weather is less than ideal, the resort organizes rainy-day activities that include cooking demonstrations and excursions to the local food market. When the sun re-emerges, don’t miss sightings of colorful birds as well as the occasional whale’s tail from the infinity pool.
By Megan Eileen McDonough

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points