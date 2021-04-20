Kurà Design Villas
Tucked away in a small village in southern Costa Rica, Kurà Design Villas
is an eight-suite eco-friendly resort where the hummingbirds outnumber the people and a large row of solar panels in the pool area heat shower water and light lamps throughout the resort. In true design hotel style, everything is tastefully done. The eight suites feature minimalist open-floor plans with glass walls, stone showers, and sleek wood platform beds, plus spacious private terraces with oversize hammocks overlooking the land and sea. Though the resort doesn’t cater to the budget crowd, your money goes a long way. A daily shuttle takes guests to and from the beach and off-site tours arranged through the hotel’s concierge; breakfast is complimentary; and when the weather is less than ideal, the resort organizes rainy-day activities that include cooking demonstrations and excursions to the local food market. When the sun re-emerges, don’t miss sightings of colorful birds as well as the occasional whale’s tail from the infinity pool.