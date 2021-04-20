Where are you going?
Laureles

Laureles, Medellín, Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Keeping up appearances

Sport, fitness and generally taking care of appearances take high precedence for paisas, and Estadio sporting complex provides ample opportunity for just this. Initially built for the 2010 South American Games its domed structures cover pitches, courts and tracks for almost any sport you can think of. It also has a velodrome, outdoor skate track and giant swimming pools which are available to use at certain times of the week. Otherwise spread throughout the city are outside gyms, filled with locals toning up, while on a Sunday joggers and cyclists trawl through sectioned off streets in Poblado.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

