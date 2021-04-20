Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Largo do Chafariz de Dentro

Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
Mixing with Locals in Lisbon Lisboa Portugal
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro Lisboa Portugal
Mixing with Locals in Lisbon Lisboa Portugal
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro Lisboa Portugal

Mixing with Locals in Lisbon

This square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone calling a neighbor, it isn’t a fire; it’s just how things are done in the daily life of the Alfama locals.

If you'd like to know more about Fado (Portuguese folk singing), visit Fado Museum. If you feel like trying to sing it, just choose one of the narrow streets and look for an old tavern. In these taverns, after some cups of aguardiente (Portuguese brandy), everyone sings Fado—usually Fado Vadio (sung by non professionals) or Desgarrada (between two singers, improvising verses that tell a fun story). Don’t expect great voices, as probably everybody is out of tune!
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Rita Alves
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Largo do Chafariz de Dentro

Alfama, the oldest neighborhood in Lisbon, is exactly the place to get a snapshot of local life—and at the heart of it is Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, the public square. Get lost in the area’s narrow streets and alleys full of old cafés, shops and narrow houses—you'll see laundry lines strung overhead and hear fado emanating from taverns. Located on the square, the Fado Museum is the place to pay a visit to learn more about the haunting musical genre.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points