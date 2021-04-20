Largo do Chafariz de Dentro
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
Mixing with Locals in LisbonThis square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone calling a neighbor, it isn’t a fire; it’s just how things are done in the daily life of the Alfama locals.
If you'd like to know more about Fado (Portuguese folk singing), visit Fado Museum. If you feel like trying to sing it, just choose one of the narrow streets and look for an old tavern. In these taverns, after some cups of aguardiente (Portuguese brandy), everyone sings Fado—usually Fado Vadio (sung by non professionals) or Desgarrada (between two singers, improvising verses that tell a fun story). Don’t expect great voices, as probably everybody is out of tune!
Alfama, the oldest neighborhood in Lisbon, is exactly the place to get a snapshot of local life—and at the heart of it is Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, the public square. Get lost in the area’s narrow streets and alleys full of old cafés, shops and narrow houses—you'll see laundry lines strung overhead and hear fado emanating from taverns. Located on the square, the Fado Museum is the place to pay a visit to learn more about the haunting musical genre.