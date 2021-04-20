Largo do Chafariz de Dentro

Alfama, the oldest neighborhood in Lisbon, is exactly the place to get a snapshot of local life—and at the heart of it is Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, the public square. Get lost in the area’s narrow streets and alleys full of old cafés, shops and narrow houses—you'll see laundry lines strung overhead and hear fado emanating from taverns. Located on the square, the Fado Museum is the place to pay a visit to learn more about the haunting musical genre.

