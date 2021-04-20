Lace Pillow Case, Camariñas, A Coruña, Spain

A Beautiful Linen and Lace Gift When my husband and I traveled to Galicia, we visited friends in the fishing village of Camarinhas. The friends took us around town, and around Galicia to show off their beautiful countryside.



After seeing the sardine factory, several great restaurants, the fishing harbor, the fleet, a couple of lighthouses, the balancing rocks, and the bobbin lace makers (who were sitting outside because of the gorgeous weather) we thanked our friends for their hospitality and said our good-byes. As we were leaving, I was presented with a beautiful set of linen lace pillow cases. I was told that all married couples must have these traditional cases.



They were beautiful and I knew that they cost a fortune because I was looking over some as we spoke to the lacemakers! Our hosts told us they would be insulted if we did not take them with us as a gift.



You can see the delicate threads on this beautiful case. I very proudly took the package and thanked our friends.



One of the things I will always remember along with the friendly people in Camarinas is the sound of the lace bobbins clicking and clacking as the women worked their linen threads and turned their wooden bobbins. It was like music and I was fascinated as I looked on and watched this ancient art being performed.