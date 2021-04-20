Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lac des dix

Hérémence, Switzerland
Website
from the highest dam in Europe... Hérémence Switzerland

from the highest dam in Europe...

High in the Alps, at 2365m/7759ft above sea level, at the head of the Dixence Valley, stands the Grande Dixence Dam. 285m/935ft tall, it's the highest dam in Europe and the largest of its kind in the world; by volume, it's larger than the Great Pyramid of Giza.

During the summer you can tour the inside of the dam: Swiss engineering on a massive scale. The outdoor view from the top of the dam is heady--glaciated peaks above a milky blue lake to the south, pastoral valley sloping down to the Rhône to the north...

From the dam itself you can go hiking on the 'sentier des bouquetins' (trail of the Ibexes). Wildflowers in the high meadows are almost a sure bet...maybe you'll see some of the namesake alpine goats...

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30