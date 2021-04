Kuching Market Pasar Open Air, 93000 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

Colors of Kuching After checking out the old outdoor market in Kuching (Sarawak, Maylasian Borneo), where the wares were mostly fish, eggs, produce, and other food staples (edible fare), we crossed a major street and entered the ground floor of a tall, modern building. In stall after stall "manned" mostly by young Muslim women, the wares were mostly to wear.