King's Dumpling
9028号 Shennan Avenue
+86 755 2698 8888
Dumplings Fit For RoyaltyWhat's not to love about a restaurant called King's Dumpling? This place has great dumplings (duh) including Shanghai-style soup dumplings, but it's also well-known for its dim sum.
If you come here on the weekend, be prepared to wait. This highly popular restaurant is well worth it. Best to go with a large group, so you can try all the dumplings and pick your favorite. I hear the dim sum here is great, but I haven't managed to get in through the weekend hordes.
Prices are extremely affordable and menus have pictures and some English. You can find King's Dumpling on the B2 level of Yitian Plaza. Take exit A at the Windows of the World Metro stop, and take a right at Ole Supermarket.