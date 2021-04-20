Jennifer's Hamam
Of Looms, Laurel, and Affordable LuxuryIntricate textiles woven on looms handed down through generations. An array of laurel, olive, and lavender bath products and the hammered bowls to hold them. Silk shawls with which to drape the color of the Aegean in a graceful arc below bare shoulders. All organic and produced locally, with the specific intent of preserving a dying art. Jennifer’s Hamam works with traditional Turkish weavers to produce luxuriously looped Turkish towels, flat-woven pestamels (the towels and wraps used in hamams, similar to a sarong), and fine silks woven from hand-spun thread. Looms are passed from one generation to the next. New designs evolve over time. Part entrepreneur and part preservationist, Jennifer and her staff are generous with their knowledge and delight in sharing their affordable luxuries. Wander, shop, and emerge enlightened. Accessibility: A wheeled walker can easily maneuver the main path of the Arasta Bazaar.
almost 7 years ago
Great shopping and new friends
Jennifer's Hamam's are a wonderful to visit when you are in Istanbul- Her staff are lovely and very knowledgeable about the products - It is nice to know that you are buying authentic items not made in Japan … Prices are not the lowest but the quality is well worth it - She is also a great resource for suggestions on restaurants, Hamam's and a variety of other things to do while you are there - Not only have a I brought home some beautiful items I have made a new friend- Not sure which one is more valuable . http://www.jennifershamam.com