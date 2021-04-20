Where are you going?
Innwa

Inn Wa, Myanmar (Burma)
Inwa Village, Mandalay Division, Burma. Inn Wa Myanmar

Inwa Village, Mandalay Division, Burma.

Getting off the beaten track in Burma is sometimes easy. Other times, it's not. A host of factors conspire to keep tourists on the straight and narrow path; touts, tour operators, and the government want to point you towards places where you have to pay a fee on top of another fee on top of another fee just to ride in a horse and buggy around a tiny island while trinket pedlars swarm you at every stop (I'm using a loose example here). That's not my idea of a good time, and that's exactly why I deign to make my own itinerary everywhere I go. I decided against visiting a well-known tourist trap of an island south of Mandalay in favor of visiting a neat little rural village nearby. No touts, no louts, and no other visitors - just me, my travel companion, my camera, and a host of amazing Burmese farmers. I don't need another reason to get off the track.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

