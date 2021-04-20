Inakaya East
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 3 Chome−14−７ アロービル１F
| +81 3-3408-5040
Sun - Sat 5pm - 11pm
Robata BabambaInakaya East is a high-end Japanese restaurant specializing in robatayaki (“fireside cooking”), which is a form of traditional Japanese barbeque that originated in Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan hundreds of years ago. At Inakaya (which also has sister establishments in another location in Roppongi (Inakaya West) and Manhattan (Robataya New York)), two chefs are sat upon a raised platform surrounded by a veritable cornucopia of the freshest seasonal vegetables, meat and seafood and the customer simply points to what they want. The chefs then pick up the desired ingredient or ingredients using a giant wooden paddle, grill it on a charcoal grill in full view of everyone, and then slide the prepared dish off of the paddle directly in front of the ordering diner.
The end result is a very festive and boisterous atmosphere (the staff and chefs constantly welcome customers with a customary “Irasshaimase!” and shout orders to each other) with absolutely stunning food—the simplicity of the presentation belies the unparalleled quality and flavor of the ingredients. Such delicacies do not come cheap, however—expect to pay from 15 to 20,000 yen per head for dinner and drinks (they have lots of excellent sake as well).