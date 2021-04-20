Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods
The team behind this Wicker Park newcomer took several research trips to New Orleans
before opening up, the better to channel that city's mom-and-pop joints, dive bars, and corner stores. Now Chicago diners can enjoy iconic Southern dishes (think po’ boys, towers of seafood, and authentic beignets) as well as an impressive cocktail selection. Jorie Taylor heads up the bar program, which riffs on vintage recipes with concoctions like the Papa Doble (a spin on a Hemingway daiquiri, made with white rum, Rhum Agricole, lime, and maraschino) or the Rex Organization (a Pimm’s Cup made with gin, an agave-cucumber ice cube, and loads of mint). Enjoy it all within rustic-hip environs boasting exposed brick, wood furnishings, and Americana-inspired vintage signage—a host of home-away-from-home elements inviting patrons to stay a while.