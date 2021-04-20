Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

1415 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-360-8320
Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Fri 4pm - 2am

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

The team behind this Wicker Park newcomer took several research trips to New Orleans before opening up, the better to channel that city's mom-and-pop joints, dive bars, and corner stores. Now Chicago diners can enjoy iconic Southern dishes (think po’ boys, towers of seafood, and authentic beignets) as well as an impressive cocktail selection. Jorie Taylor heads up the bar program, which riffs on vintage recipes with concoctions like the Papa Doble (a spin on a Hemingway daiquiri, made with white rum, Rhum Agricole, lime, and maraschino) or the Rex Organization (a Pimm’s Cup made with gin, an agave-cucumber ice cube, and loads of mint). Enjoy it all within rustic-hip environs boasting exposed brick, wood furnishings, and Americana-inspired vintage signage—a host of home-away-from-home elements inviting patrons to stay a while.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points