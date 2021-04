Beat the Heat at Ice Cafe

Whether you sit on the benches out front and people watch or stroll along Main Road and window shop, exploring the village of Kalk Bay on a summer's day is so much better with a cone in hand.The Ice Cafe is one of the oldest ice cream parlors in Cape Town . The flavors are robust and all natural, the texture is perfectly creamy (like gelato). Cones are not overpriced like some other newer options in town.