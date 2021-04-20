Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena

Cra. 8 #3929, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Website
| +57 5 6504700
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena Cartagena Colombia

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am
Check Availability >

Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena

An Old Town icon, the Sofitel Legend Santa Clara is a smart pick for travelers who appreciate high-tech modern conveniences as much as colonial architecture. The 123 French-influenced rooms and suites are spread between two 17th- and 19th-century wings separated by gardens and courtyards; the former includes parts of a former convent replete with original crypts, confessionals, and secret windows. Accommodations lean on the contemporary side with signature MyBed mattresses, Nespresso machines, and Lanvin toiletries. True to Sofitel form, the property also offers the full range of luxury amenities, from a large outdoor pool and nearly 9,000-square-foot spa with solarium to a sun-drenched poolside bar, 24-hour room service, and three on-site restaurants. Opt for clubby El Coro Lounge to dine on tapas and sip mojitos with a live-music backdrop.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points